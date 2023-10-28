Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 896 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,288,000 after buying an additional 2,301,602 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after buying an additional 558,050 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,512,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,019,000 after purchasing an additional 411,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,306,000 after purchasing an additional 395,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

