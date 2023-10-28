Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Delek US worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Delek US by 354.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Delek US by 18.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -116.05%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Delek US Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

