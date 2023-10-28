Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Holdings Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TOL opened at $68.77 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

