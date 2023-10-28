Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

