Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.36.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TTD opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.71. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,397 shares of company stock worth $27,833,759. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.