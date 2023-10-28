TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. TransCode Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $661,983.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that TransCode Therapeutics will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransCode Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley acquired 98,000 shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,933.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Fitzgerald bought 49,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,722.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,933.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZFree Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

