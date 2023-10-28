TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. TransCode Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $661,983.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that TransCode Therapeutics will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransCode Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley acquired 98,000 shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,933.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Thomas A. Fitzgerald bought 49,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,722.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,933.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

