TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.69.

NYSE:TRU opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.81%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,360.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $154,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,360.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $441,806. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

