Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Travel + Leisure also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.32 to $1.46 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.9 %

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.