TRB Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TRB Advisors LP lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 4.3% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.32 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $426.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.89.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.