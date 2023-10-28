Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Receives “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.13.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 51.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the third quarter valued at about $1,021,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 11.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth about $1,611,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

