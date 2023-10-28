Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Receives “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TCN

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 51.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the third quarter valued at about $1,021,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 11.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth about $1,611,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.