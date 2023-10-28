Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,573,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,434 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 5.64% of Trinity Industries worth $117,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,967,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 38,140 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

