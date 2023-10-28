Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 590,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,190,360 shares.The stock last traded at $10.91 and had previously closed at $10.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Tronox Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $32,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 337.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 41.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 37.7% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

