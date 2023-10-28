TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TRX Gold
TRX Gold Stock Up 1.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.