TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

TRX Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

NYSE TRX opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

