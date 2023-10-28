TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Update

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,900 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

TTEC Price Performance

Shares of TTEC opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $960.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.26 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. Research analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 702.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TTEC by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

