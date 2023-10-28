Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.26% of Twilio worth $264,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $50.18 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.