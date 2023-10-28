Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 739,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.21% of Tyson Foods worth $37,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.