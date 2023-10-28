Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Up 64.9% in October

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 159,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULBI. TheStreet upgraded Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ultralife in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ultralife Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ULBI opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ultralife has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $115.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

