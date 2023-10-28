Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $140,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $201.80 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

