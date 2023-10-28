United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €19.07 ($20.29) and last traded at €19.33 ($20.56). Approximately 397,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.42 ($21.72).

United Internet Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

United Internet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.