United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.7 %

United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

