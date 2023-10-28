United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Issues Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. United Rentals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $399.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.10. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $492.33.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 491.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,599,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 38.0% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 112,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 99.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

