Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,035 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $34,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $144.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.85. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.52 and a 52-week high of $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

