UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Short Interest Up 14.7% in October

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on URGN

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UroGen Pharma

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $68,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 57.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.