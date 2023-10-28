V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded V.F. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.94.

NYSE VFC opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. V.F. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

