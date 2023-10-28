Vale (NYSE:VALE) Issues Earnings Results

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.49 on Friday. Vale has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 9.3% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 20,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vale by 229.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 248,239 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the second quarter worth $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vale by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,604,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 213,840 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 27.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.