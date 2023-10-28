Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,912 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.