Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities cut their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $31.41 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.