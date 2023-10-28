Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,409 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average is $123.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

