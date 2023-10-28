Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,552 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 275,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 613,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Intel Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of INTC opened at $35.54 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

