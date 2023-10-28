Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 255 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6 %

MAR stock opened at $185.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.86. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.92 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

