Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,167 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

