Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

