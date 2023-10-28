Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,999,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0088 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

