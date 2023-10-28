Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 210,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

