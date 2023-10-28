Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

RSP stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

