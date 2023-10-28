Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $265,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

JEPI stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

