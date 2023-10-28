Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $280,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $44.18 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

