Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 5,678 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $995.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.