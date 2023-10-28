Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWX stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

