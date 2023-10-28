Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $906,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $111.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.