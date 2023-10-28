Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,208 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 147.5% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 60,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 180,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.0502 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

