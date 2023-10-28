Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,162,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,991,000 after acquiring an additional 378,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,197.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 305,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 282,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

