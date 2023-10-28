Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $107.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

