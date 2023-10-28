Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $112.62 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

