Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 39,944 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,517 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.12% of SEA worth $37,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in SEA by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.
