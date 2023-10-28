Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 6,859 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.85% of Nabors Industries worth $25,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

NBR opened at $102.75 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

