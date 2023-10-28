Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,617 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.40% of Qorvo worth $40,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Qorvo by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.24. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -508.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

