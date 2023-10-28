Van ECK Associates Corp Has $20.98 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $214.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

