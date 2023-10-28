Van ECK Associates Corp Has $22.16 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347,256 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $22,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROK opened at $261.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.90 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.63.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.