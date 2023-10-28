Van ECK Associates Corp Has $23.50 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $23,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $30,214,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $238.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $234.93 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

